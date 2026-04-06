Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 2255.6, down 0.83% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.29% in last one year as compared to a 3.17% rally in NIFTY and a 8.74% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Lupin Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2255.6, down 0.83% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 22864.2. The Sensex is at 73776.78, up 0.62%.Lupin Ltd has lost around 2.06% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21808.4, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.47 lakh shares in last one month.