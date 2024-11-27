Volumes spurt at ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd counter

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd notched up volume of 1.45 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 429.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 337 shares

PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Siemens Ltd, TVS Holdings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 November 2024.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd notched up volume of 1.45 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 429.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 337 shares. The stock slipped 12.54% to Rs.12,598.00. Volumes stood at 242 shares in the last session.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd saw volume of 7.02 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 87822 shares. The stock increased 0.75% to Rs.865.75. Volumes stood at 25593 shares in the last session.

Zensar Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 60479 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18130 shares. The stock gained 2.61% to Rs.768.50. Volumes stood at 25812 shares in the last session.

Siemens Ltd registered volume of 39654 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12224 shares. The stock rose 2.41% to Rs.7,420.40. Volumes stood at 10896 shares in the last session.

TVS Holdings Ltd recorded volume of 654 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 218 shares. The stock gained 0.21% to Rs.11,881.95. Volumes stood at 153 shares in the last session.

