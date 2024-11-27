Zaggle hits the roof after inking pact with MasterCard

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 490.65 after the company has entered into an agreement with Mastercard Technology (MasterCard) for 7 years.

The terms and conditions of the agreement are that MasterCard will recommend the Zaggle SaaS platform, payment, and card products to corporate customers and other ecosystem entities on a referral basis.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services provides financial technology (fintech) products and services along with prepaid cards and has built a portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software, and a broad touchpoint reach.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 167.3% to Rs 20.29 crore on 64.2% rise in net sales to Rs 302.56 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

