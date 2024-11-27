Aster DM rallies after inking pact to acquire additional stake in Prerana Hospital

Aster DM Healthcare jumped 3.89% to Rs 455.50 after the company has entered into share purchase agreement (SPA) with Aster Adhaar (Prerana Hospital) to acquire additional 13% stake of Prerana Hospital.

The 254-bedded Aster Aadhar Hospital, Kolhapur is the citys most comprehensive multi-speciality hospital. With 25+ specialties offered along with a panel of leading doctors and dedicated support staff, the hospital puts compassionate, quality care at the forefront. Its turnover was Rs 120.56 crore in FY24.

Post completion of acquisition, Aster Aadhar will become wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The company will own 100% stake in Aster Aadhar from 87% stake it previously held.

The said transaction will be completed in two tranches and the indicative time period for completion of the acquisition is December 31, 2025.

The company said that it is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for advanced healthcare in India. Over the next 5 years i.e. FY25-FY29, the India business is set to achieve revenue CAGR ~18% - 20% YoY growth driven by an increased occupancy and addition of capacity. The Operating EBITDA margin is expected to reach a level of ~23%-25% over the next 4-5 years.

Aster DM Healthcare is primarily involved in the operations of healthcare facilities, retail pharmacies, and providing consultancy in areas relating to healthcare.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 96.84 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 30.80 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 16.89% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,086.44 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

