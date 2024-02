VST Tillers Tractors standalone net profit declines 12.76% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 20.46% to Rs 169.96 crore

Net profit of VST Tillers Tractors declined 12.76% to Rs 16.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 19.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 20.46% to Rs 169.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 213.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.169.96213.695.6110.9127.1131.9920.3324.9516.9519.43

