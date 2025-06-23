Waaree Renewable tech signs MoU with Viet Khanh for 100 MW Solar EPC project

Waaree Renewable Technologies announced that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Viet Khanh Joint Stock Company for the execution of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work for a solar power project.

According to an exchange filing, the company will undertake the project on a turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis. The final contract value and execution timeline will be mutually decided at a later stage, following the signing of a definitive agreement between the two parties.

The company further clarified that the transaction does not involve any related parties. Neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in Viet Khanh or the project.