Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crisil Ratings upgrades ratings of Netweb Technologies to 'A/A1' with 'stable' outlook

Crisil Ratings upgrades ratings of Netweb Technologies to 'A/A1' with 'stable' outlook

Image
Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Netweb Technologies India (NTIL) said that Crisil Ratings has upgraded its ratings on the bank facilities of the company to 'Crisil A/Stable/Crisil A1' from 'Crisil A-/Stable/Crisil A2+'.

Crisil Ratings stated that the rating upgrade reflects sustained improvement in the business risk profile of the company, driven by healthy scalability and range bound operating profitability.

Regular addition of new customers and diversification in product and service offerings such as graphics processing unit (GPU)-based artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure have led to nearly 70% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue over the four fiscals through 2025; revenue is achieved at Rs 1,149 crore during fiscal 2025.

Furthermore, a healthy order book of Rs 325 crore along with L-1 orders of Rs 362 crore, as of March 2025, provide revenue visibility over the medium term.

While operating profitability has moderated over the past couple of years, from 15.8% in fiscal 2023 to 14.2% in fiscal 2025, it is partly offset by revenue growth witnessed during these fiscals through 2025 which is likely to sustain above Rs 1300-1400 crores in medium term.

Going forward, NTILs ability to maintain its operating profitability, amidst sustained business growth, will remain a key monitorable.

The ratings upgrade also factors in the companys strong financial risk profile and liquidity amidst low dependence on external debt. Though operations continue to remain working capital intensive, the dependence on external debt has remained negligible.

Absence of term debt repayments, cushion in bank lines and access to unencumbered cash and cash equivalent further aid liquidity.

The ratings continue to reflect the established market presence supported by the extensive experience of the management team in the high-performance computing (HPC), storage and cloud business segments, and its strong financial risk profile.

These strengths are partially offset by working capital-intensive operations and exposure to intense competition.

Netweb Technologies India (NTIL) provides a range of computer server solutions such as HPC, storage, deep learning, big data analytics, cloud and virtualisation. NTIL was involved in the implementation of Kabru supercomputer (India's second fastest computer) and PARAM YUVA II (fastest supercomputer) and is participating in the National Supercomputing Mission of the government of India.

The scrip shed 0.35% to currently trade at Rs 1759.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zen Tech jumps after board nod to acquire majority stake in TISA Aerospace

CareEdge Ratings reaffirms ratings of Tarsons Products with 'stable' outlook

NSE SME Patil Automation drives a stellar market entry

Arisinfra Solutions IPO ends with 2.65x subscription

Bharat Electronics gains after securing additional orders worth Rs 585 cr

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story