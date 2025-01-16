Waaree Tech hits the roof after bagging order for 99 solar sets

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Waaree Technologies was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 383.75 after it received an order of 99 solar set of solar off grid combo on 15 January 2025.

The company has received a supply order of 99 solar offgrid combo, comprising batteries, solar panel, inverters, etc. from a customer engaged in trading activities, which is to be delivered in three months.

Waaree Technologies is engaged in trading and assembling of lithium batteries, and the manufacturing facility of the company is situated in Sachin, Gujarat.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 7.50 crore in FY24 compared to a net loss of Rs 1.09 crore in FY23. Net sales declined 2.9% year on year (YoY) to Rs 28.55 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

