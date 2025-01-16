Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Aeroflex Industries Ltd, Active Clothing Co Ltd, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd and Raj Oil Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 January 2025.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 122.1 at 16-Jan-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 16899 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6350 shares in the past one month.

Aeroflex Industries Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 223.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76659 shares in the past one month.

Active Clothing Co Ltd surged 14.91% to Rs 143.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29956 shares in the past one month.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd added 14.46% to Rs 293.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15910 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 604 shares in the past one month.

Raj Oil Mills Ltd spurt 11.80% to Rs 59.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1293 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3001 shares in the past one month.

