Aeroflex Inds hits the roof as PAT climbs 68% YoY to Rs 15-cr in Q3 FY25

Aeroflex Industries hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 223.20 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 68.32% Rs 15.20 crore on 36.47% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 99.79 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 19.66 crore in Q3 FY25, up 47.37% as against Rs 13.34 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses rallied 32.36% to Rs 80.70 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to Rs 60.97 crore reported in Q3 FY24. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 58.09 crore (up 17.56% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 9.21 crore (up 36.84% YoY) during the period under review.

On a nine-month basis, the company's net profit advanced 30.18% to Rs 41.27 crore on 18.48% increase in revenue to Rs 284.53 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Meanwhile, the company's board has approved the appointment of Kiran C. Kagalkar as the chief operating officer (COO) of the company w.e.f. 1 February 2025. Kiran was the former general manager at Parker Hannifin.

Earlier this month, the company announced the commencement of commercial production of a new product, Metal Bellows. The company has a capacity to produce 1.20 lakh pieces annually. The company has added three more lines for sizes up to 20 inches. During the quarter, the company added six new stations and intends to implement automated and robotic assembly lines in the future.

Lastly, the company announced the successful commissioning of a 750-kilowatt (KW) rooftop solar project at its manufacturing facility in Taloja. This solar initiative is expected to significantly reduce the company's reliance on non-renewable energy sources, lower electricity costs, and decrease its carbon footprint.

Also Read

The project is a key component of the companys ongoing efforts to integrate renewable energy into its operations and foster a more sustainable environment.

Aeroflex Industries manufactures stainless steel corrugated flexible hoses and assemblies at its factory in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News