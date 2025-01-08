WABAG House receives IGBC Platinum Re-Certification

Also achieves dual recognition of Net-Zero Water and Near Net-Zero Energy

Va Tech Wabag announced a significant milestone for its corporate office, WABAG House, as it receives multiple prestigious certifications from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). These recognitions include IGBC Platinum Re-Certification, Net-Zero Water, and Near Net-Zero Energy certifications, solidifying WABAG's leadership in sustainable corporate operations and resource optimization.

Having first achieved IGBC Platinum Certification in 2018 and subsequently re-certified in 2021, WABAG House continues to exemplify operational excellence in green building initiatives. This latest achievement marks it as the first operational corporate office in India to achieve the dual recognition of Net-Zero Water and Near Net-Zero Energy.

WABAG House integrates cutting-edge design and innovative operational strategies to create a model for sustainable corporate infrastructure. It achieves 100% rainwater harvesting and returns 2.7 times the water consumed back to the environment. The office maintains an Energy Performance Index (EPI) of under 80 kWh/sqm/year, with 78% of its energy sourced from renewables and a target to reach 100%. Looking ahead, WABAG House is on track to achieve IGBC Health & Well-being Certification within this financial year. It ambitiously aims to become a Zero Waste building by 2025 and achieve Zero Carbon status by 2028.

