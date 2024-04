Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility announced the appointment of Akhtar Khatri as Director - Sales & Strategy (Domestic & International Sales).

As the Director - Sales & Strategy (Domestic & International Sales), Khatri will be handling the Sales & Strategy for 2W/3W/4W business and exploring the International Market. He will be developing strategic plans for increasing sales to align with business goals. He will also take care of Institutional Sales and Corporate Business.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel