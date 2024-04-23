NELCO consolidated net profit rises 7.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.45% to Rs 81.61 crore

Net profit of NELCO rose 7.77% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.45% to Rs 81.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.24% to Rs 23.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.22% to Rs 320.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 313.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

81.6181.98320.30313.3318.0420.5218.5419.3914.0115.6055.1855.608.067.6533.0427.826.105.6623.6719.85

