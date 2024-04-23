Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NELCO consolidated net profit rises 7.77% in the March 2024 quarter

NELCO consolidated net profit rises 7.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales decline 0.45% to Rs 81.61 crore

Net profit of NELCO rose 7.77% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.45% to Rs 81.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.24% to Rs 23.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.22% to Rs 320.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 313.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales81.6181.98 0 320.30313.33 2 OPM %18.0420.52 -18.5419.39 - PBDT14.0115.60 -10 55.1855.60 -1 PBT8.067.65 5 33.0427.82 19 NP6.105.66 8 23.6719.85 19

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

