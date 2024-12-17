Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility partners with Mufin Green Finance

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility announced a strategic partnership with Mufin Green Finance, a prominent NonBanking Financial Company (NBFC) specializing in three-wheeler (3W) electric vehicle loans. This partnership exclusively focuses on providing customised financing solutions for Wardwizard's L3 Passenger and L5 Cargo electric three-wheeler models, enhancing accessibility and ownership for customers across India.

Under this agreement, Mufin Green Finance Limited will provide seamless financial solutions to customers purchasing L3 & L5 Passenger and Cargo electric three-wheelers of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited through its authorized dealer network. Wardwizard will facilitate proper documentation, ensure vehicle registration with hypothecation to Mufin, and guarantee timely delivery. The company ensures seamless battery support for both Lead Acid and Lithium Batteries, offering reliable performance during the eligible warranty timeframe. A notable highlight of this partnership is that Mufin Green shall also extend its financing solutions to support fleet operations (B2B) for Joy e-bike electric two-wheelers (2W) and Joy e-rik electric three-wheelers (3W). This includes providing tailored financing options for fleet owners and operators, further accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in the commercial and logistics sectors.

