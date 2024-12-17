Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX advanced 3.31% to 14.49.

The Nifty December 2024 futures closed at 24,401, a premium of 65 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,336 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 dropped 332.25 points or 1.35% to 24,336.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.31% to 14.49.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Exclusive 'Judges Lounge' at Diljit Dosanjh's Chandigarh concert sparks row

Govt warns OTT platforms on content glorifying drug use without disclaimer

LIVE news updates: BJP believes in cooperation, not opposition, says PM Modi

Bangladesh's electricity imports from Adani plant drop 33% in November

Parliament session LIVE: 'One Nation, One Election' bill sent to JPC for discussion

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story