Nazara Tech's Paper Boat Apps partners With Moonbug Entertainment

Nazara Group Company's Paper Boat Apps announced that it has signed a new licensing agreement with Moonbug Entertainment to expand Kiddopia's content.

This partnership grants Kiddopia rights to integrate Moonbugs popular property, Little Angel, into its edutainment platform.

This strategic collaboration aligns with Kiddopias commitment to delivering high-quality, educational content for children aged 27 years. With the addition of Little Angel characters and storylines, Kiddopia will develop a series of interactive activities and games designed to enhance engagement while fostering learning in a fun and creative environment.

The first set of Little Angel-themed games is expected to launch in 2025. The agreement also outlines joint marketing efforts, ensuring a wide-reaching campaign across social media platforms and parenting networks to highlight the collaboration.

Dhaval Sheth, COO and CFO of Kiddopia, said: This partnership with Moonbug Entertainment is a significant step in enriching Kiddopias offering. By integrating globally beloved IP, we aim to deliver even more engaging and educational experiences for young learners worldwide.

Ed Barton, Vice President of games and interactive at Moonbug Entertainment, added: Families all over the world have fallen in love with Little Angels perfectly-imperfect world. Partnering with Kiddopia allows young fans to interact with the shows lovable characters and stories with learning at the core.

Kiddopia is a globally loved, award-winning, subscription-based learning app for kids ages 2-7 years of age. The app covers everything from language to math and problem-solving to creativity, with stunning visuals and intuitive gameplay.

Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company inspiring kids everywhere to laugh, learn and grow. The company is behind some of the biggest kids entertainment brands in the world including CoComelon and Blippi.

Nazara Technologies is India's leading gaming and esports company, owning popular brands like NODWIN Gaming, Sportskeeda, Kiddopia, Animal Jam, World Cricket Championship, and Datawrkz. The company operates in India, the US, and other global markets, offering a diverse range of products and services, including esports, early learning games, casual games, and ad tech solutions.

Nazara Technologies reported a 47.56% decline in consolidated net profit from continuing operations to Rs 11.80 crore despite 7.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 318.94 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip declined 0.17% to Rs 1,031 on the BSE.

