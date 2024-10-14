Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 60.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 3.39% to Rs 69.16 crore

Net profit of Premier Polyfilm rose 60.74% to Rs 7.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.39% to Rs 69.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 66.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales69.1666.89 3 OPM %17.5012.75 -PBDT11.797.91 49 PBT10.536.59 60 NP7.864.89 61

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

