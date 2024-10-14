Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 60.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.39% to Rs 69.16 crore

Net profit of Premier Polyfilm rose 60.74% to Rs 7.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.39% to Rs 69.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 66.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.69.1666.8917.5012.7511.797.9110.536.597.864.89

