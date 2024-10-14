Alok Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 262.10 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 35.46% to Rs 885.66 crore

Net Loss of Alok Industries reported to Rs 262.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 174.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 35.46% to Rs 885.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1372.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales885.661372.34 -35 OPM %-5.162.63 -PBDT-190.29-96.19 -98 PBT-262.10-174.83 -50 NP-262.10-174.83 -50

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

