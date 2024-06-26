Weizmann Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Fiberweb (India) Ltd, Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd, Burnpur Cement Ltd and Chembond Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 June 2024.

Fiberweb (India) Ltd, Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd, Burnpur Cement Ltd and Chembond Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Weizmann Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 155.1 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3666 shares in the past one month.

Fiberweb (India) Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 46.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27845 shares in the past one month.

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 236.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 66127 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8752 shares in the past one month.

Burnpur Cement Ltd exploded 19.97% to Rs 7.63. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chembond Chemicals Ltd jumped 18.13% to Rs 734.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30698 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6192 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News