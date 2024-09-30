Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Welspun Corp rises on bagging supply order from the Middle East

Image
Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Welspun Corp advanced 1.56% to Rs 751.45 after the company received a prestigious order from the Middle East for supply of coated longitudinal submerged arc welding (LSAW) pipes and bends for sour service.

The cumulative value of the line pipe orders received both in India and USA stands at approximately Rs 1,348 crore. The order will be executed in fiscal year 2025-26.

Welspun Corp is primarily engaged in business of manufacture and distribution of steel and steel products.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 8.01% to Rs 268.48 crore on 6.07% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 4,461.17 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q3 FY24.

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 10:03 AM IST

