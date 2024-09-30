NSE SME Wol 3D India rises on listing day

Shares of Wol 3D India were trading at Rs 185.05 on the NSE, a premium of 23.37% compared with the issue price of Rs 150. The scrip was listed at Rs 180.05, a premium of 20.03% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently up 2.78% over its listing price. The scrip was listed at Rs 180.05, a premium of 20.03% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently up 2.78% over its listing price. The counter hit a high of Rs 189.05 and a low of Rs 171.05. About 7.08 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp WOL 3D India's IPO was subscribed 248.43 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2024 and it closed on 25 September 2024. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 142 to Rs 150 per share.

The issue size comprised fresh issue of 14,52,000 and offer for sale (OFS) of 2,52,000 shares by existing promoters, Rahul Virendra Chandalia, Saloni Rahul Chandalia, Pradeep Shripal Jain and Swati Pradeep Jain. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 65.48% from 89.53% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirement, repayment in full or in part, of certain of our outstanding borrowings and general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the WOL 3D India on 20 September 2024, raised Rs 7.26 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 4.84 lakh shares at Rs 150 per share to 7 anchor investors.

WOL 3D India is a provider of 3D printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, education, and design. The company offers a range of products, such as 3D printers, scanners, and filaments. The company distributes products from international brands like Flashforge, Creality, Bambu lab, Phrozen and Elegoo. The company sells its products through e-commerce platforms and retail chains outlets. As of 31 August 2024, WOL 3D India had 77 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 39.58 crore and net profit of Rs 5.03 crore for the period as of 31 March 2024.

