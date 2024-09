with effect from 03 September 2024

Welspun Living has appointed Dr. Ritu Anand, holding Director Identification Number 00363699, Additional Director of the Company in the capacity of Non-Executive Independent Director, not liable to retire by rotation for her first term of 4 (Four) years from 03 September 2024 to 02 September 2028.

