West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co consolidated net profit declines 18.72% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 3.53% to Rs 7404.46 croreNet profit of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co declined 18.72% to Rs 32.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 40.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 3.53% to Rs 7404.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7152.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales7404.467152.13 4 OPM %7.361.29 -PBDT578.89371.01 56 PBT40.4840.54 0 NP32.9540.54 -19
