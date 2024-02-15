West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co consolidated net profit declines 18.72% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 3.53% to Rs 7404.46 crore

Net profit of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co declined 18.72% to Rs 32.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 40.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 3.53% to Rs 7404.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7152.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.7404.467152.137.361.29578.89371.0140.4840.5432.9540.54

