Whirlpool of India Q2 PAT spurts 42% YoY to Rs 52 crore

Whirlpool of India reported 42.21% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.02 crore on 12.58% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,712.99 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Revenue growth was driven by strong volume growth in refrigerators and washers compared to the previous year, along with a more premium product mix that contributed to value growth, while profit improvement was fueled by volume growth, cost productivity initiatives that led to better margins and an enhanced mix of premium and high-margin products.

Profit before tax in second quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 73.37 crore, up by 40.34% from Rs 52.28 crore in same quarter last year.

Consolidated EBITDA advanced 18.8% year on year (YoY) to Rs 87 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2023.

Narasimhan Eswar, managing director said, We continue to deliver strong and profitable share growth which is in line with our long term strategy while the overall industry for refrigerators and washers was flattish in Q2. I am proud of our team that has implemented our clearly defined strategic choices with strong executional discipline and excellence to help us deliver these results.

Whirlpool of India is primarily engaged in manufacturing and trading of refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, microwave ovens and small appliances and caters to both domestic and international markets.

Shares of Whirlpool of India shed 0.55% to Rs 2,062.65 on Friday, 8 November 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News