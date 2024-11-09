Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel terminates Banai & Bhalumuda Coal Block development and production agreement

JSW Steel terminates Banai & Bhalumuda Coal Block development and production agreement

Image
Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In March 2023, JSW Steel had been declared as a Preferred Bidder in respect of the auction of Banai & Bhalumuda Coal Block in Mand-Raigarh, upon acquisition and detailed feasibility study, this mine was not found suitable from a techno-commercial perspective for JSW Steel and hence the company decided not to go ahead with the investment to develop the Coal Block.

Subsequently, the Coal Block Development and Production Agreement entered into by the company in respect of the said Block has been terminated by the Nomination Authority, Ministry of Coal, vide Order dated 07 November 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Villages with population of 50 and above to get roads by 2030: CM Dhami

Apple strengthens India presence with research and development subsidiary

Congress-ruled states ATM of party's shahi parivar, says PM Narendra Modi

'Suicide bomb' blast at Pakistan railway station: Death toll jumps to 24

Religious Whatsapp group: IAS officer's phone reset, says Kerala police

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story