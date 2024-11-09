Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of GOCL Corporation approves issue of security for loan availed by HNPCL

Board of GOCL Corporation approves issue of security for loan availed by HNPCL

Image
Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 08 November 2024

The Board of GOCL Corporation at its meeting held on 08 November 2024 has approved the request of Hinduja National Power Corporation for issue of security up to an amount of Rs.450 crore.

With this, the amount of HNPCL's loans secured on the land parcels of GOCL, would be reduced from Rs. 1,096.10 crore to Rs. 450 crore.

The Company would be entitled to a commission/charge of 1.50% p.a.

Earlier, HNPCL prepaid its Corporate Loan (originally of Rs.1,000 crore and subsequently enhanced to Rs.1,096.10 crore) by availing refinancing of Rs.450 crore from another lender.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Villages with population of 50 and above to get roads by 2030: CM Dhami

Apple strengthens India presence with research and development subsidiary

Congress-ruled states ATM of party's shahi parivar, says PM Narendra Modi

'Suicide bomb' blast at Pakistan railway station: Death toll jumps to 24

Religious Whatsapp group: IAS officer's phone reset, says Kerala police

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story