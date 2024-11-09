Advanced Enzyme Technologies consolidated net profit declines 4.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.44% to Rs 146.10 croreNet profit of Advanced Enzyme Technologies declined 4.59% to Rs 32.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.44% to Rs 146.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 157.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales146.10157.84 -7 OPM %29.0332.51 -PBDT51.1056.65 -10 PBT42.2147.93 -12 NP32.8334.41 -5
