Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / White Organic Agro standalone net profit rises 13.43% in the September 2024 quarter

White Organic Agro standalone net profit rises 13.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 10.94% to Rs 7.41 crore

Net profit of White Organic Agro rose 13.43% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.94% to Rs 7.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7.418.32 -11 OPM %-0.810.36 -PBDT1.020.91 12 PBT1.020.91 12 NP0.760.67 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Sri Lankan President's leftist alliance bags landslide victory in snap elections

iPhones get stand-alone Gemini AI app with Live feature, deeper integration

The era of nuclear clocks is almost here: What it means for the world

UK plans to create pension megafunds to unlock $100 bn for investment

India's fragmented climate response limits women's role as leaders: Study

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story