White Organic Agro standalone net profit rises 13.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.94% to Rs 7.41 crore

Net profit of White Organic Agro rose 13.43% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.94% to Rs 7.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.7.418.32-0.810.361.020.911.020.910.760.67

