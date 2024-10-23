Wipro and GBST to jointly fast track Wealthtime's service and technology transformation

Wealthtime, the adviser-focused platform business, has agreed a partnership with Wipro and its global technology partner GBST to deliver a market leading, digital-first platform and innovative customer-centric service offering. The move supports the group's long-term growth ambitions and draws on Wipro's extensive technology and operational expertise to ensure that it continues to meet the evolving needs of advisers and their clients. The deal will see the Wealthtime and Wealthtime Classic platforms brought together under one brand on a significantly enhanced platform, powered by GBST technology.

Under the agreement, Wipro and GBST will employ a joint co-delivery model to provide end-to-end platform services. Wipro brings a wealth of experience in operational excellence and digital transformation with major global brands across multiple sectors, including UK financial services, to fast-track Wealthtime's service and technology transformation. The deal also extends the group's 15-year technology partnership with GBST, with the platform undertaking an accelerated enhancement in 2025. Further continuous updates will be implemented to the platform to futureproof Wealthtime's technology for their customers.

Under the deal, Wealthtime's Operations and Technology & Change functions will transfer to Wipro's newly established UK centre of excellence for business processing, based in the Southwest area. Transferring these functions will allow Wealthtime to leverage Wipro's advanced technology and substantial IT and AI experience to continually improve service standards and front-end applications. Platform users will benefit from significant enhancements to the Adviser and Investor Zones, alongside a streamlined service provision. Through extensive automation, the platform will aim to reduce manual effort, enabling advisers to focus on higher value work, and generate more in-depth insights for their customers.

