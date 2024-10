From NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam

H.G. Infra Engineering has been declared as qualified bidder by the NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam for 185 MW/370 MWh out of the project of tariff-based setting up of 500 MW/1000 MWh standalone battery energy storage systems in India with viability gap funding support as per the terms and conditions of the Request for Selection (RfS).

