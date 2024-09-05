Wipro enlisted by JFK International Air Terminal to meet net zero targets

Wipro has been enlisted by JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT) the operator of JFK's Terminal 4 - to help meet its net zero targets.

Wipro Consulting's sustainability practice was selected by JFKIAT to assess the Terminal's greenhouse gas emissions, develop a carbon reduction roadmap, and create its 2023 sustainability report aligned with JFKIAT's sustainability targets. JFKIAT's target is to reduce their Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% prior to 2030 and by 100% prior to 2050.

Our partnership with JFKIAT spearheaded our focus in sustainable airports, with the creation of Wipro's airport decarbonization strategies and ACA digitized report accelerator," Susan Kenniston, Vice President & Global Head Sustainability Domain & Consulting, Wipro. As airports' focus on sustainability increases, our learnings and accelerators will be instrumental in helping clients build hyper-connected, intelligent airports that will help them better manage their impact as passenger volumes continue to increase.

