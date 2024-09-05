Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Birla Estates acquires 30.8 acre land parcel on Thane-Belapur Road, Mumbai

Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 4:35 PM IST
Birla Estates, the real estate arm of the Aditya Birla Group and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Textiles & Industries, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Ekamaya Properties has acquired land from Hindalco Industries for the development of a prime land parcel on Thane-Belapur Road, Mumbai.

Spread across 30.8 acres the project has a development potential of approx. 5.4 million sq. ft and is proposed to be a mixed use project. Situated just 2 kilometres from Thane Station and close to key infrastructures like Viviana Mall, Eastern Express Highway, and both the Mumbai and proposed Navi Mumbai airports, the project boasts of excellent connectivity

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

