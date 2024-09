From Uttar Pradesh Department of Agriculture

Premier Energies has received order from Uttar Pradesh Department of Agriculture for the supply, installation, and commissioning with 5 years comprehensive warranty of 8,085 solar water pumping systems across various districts in the state. This project, valued at Rs. 215 crore, is scheduled for completion by March 2025.

