Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company plans to acquire minor stake in Bima Sugam India Federation

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company plans to acquire minor stake in Bima Sugam India Federation

Image
Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has approved the investment not exceeding 10% of the issued and subscribed share capital in the subsequent tranches, subject to commensurate increase in authorised capital of Bima Sugam India Federation.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has initiated various measures to facilitate wider access to insurance and strengthen customer experience as well as achieve the objective of 'Insurance for all' by 2047. One of such measures was to incorporate a not-for-profit company under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013 named as Bima Sugam India Federation.

Bima Sugam aims to create and operate a centralized marketplace of insurance products and services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IND vs AUS: Stay calm, avoid knee-jerk reactions - Shastri's advice to GG

IND vs AUS: Reddy is talented and believes in his game, says skipper Bumrah

Shami ridicules Sanjay Manjrekar over comments on reduced IPL auction value

Sebi abolishes 1% mandatory security deposit requirements in public issues

LIVE news: ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Israel's defense minister & Hamas official

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story