Worker Population Ratio in urban areas up from 46% during Jul-Sep 2023 to 47.2% in Jul-Sep 2024

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation stated that Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in urban areas among persons of age 15 years and above has increased from 49.3% during July - September, 2023 to 50.4% in July - September, 2024. LFPR for male of age 15 years and above in urban areas increased from 73.8% during July - September, 2023 to 75.0% during July - September, 2024 reflecting overall increasing trend in male LFPR. LFPR among female of age 15 years and above for urban areas increased from 24.0% during July - September, 2023 to 25.5% during July - September, 2024.Worker Population Ratio (WPR) in urban areas among persons of age 15 years and above has increased from 46.0% during July - September, 2023 to 47.2% in July - September, 2024. WPR for male of age 15 years and above for urban areas increased from 69.4% in July - September, 2023 to 70.7% during July - September, 2024 reflecting overall increasing trend in male WPR. Unemployment Rate (UR) in urban areas among persons of age 15 years and above decreased from 6.6% during July - September, 2023 to 6.4% during July - September, 2024.

