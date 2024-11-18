Chinese stocks stay slippery

China's Shanghai Composite index ended 0.21 percent lower at 3,323.85, staying on slippery road. The index finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the properties and mixed performances from the financial shares and resource stocks. For the day, the index stumbled 49.11 points or 1.45 percent. The firmly negative close today pulled the index towards lowest in two weeks. Muted metal and crude oil prices capped gains for the Chinese stocks. Overall mood in global equities remained choppy today as geopolitical worries weighed on the sentiments. US President Joe Biden has given the green light for Ukraine to use long range missiles supplied by Washington to strike deep inside Russia. The major policy reversal comes two months before President Joe Biden hands over power to Donald Trump. Media reports note that if missiles provided by the US are fired deep into Russia, Moscow will view the attack as not from Ukraine, but from the US itself.

