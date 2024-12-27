Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with Mahindra First Choice Wheels

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dec 27 2024
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services announced that it has entered into an agreement with Mahindra First Choice Wheels.

The project entails that company will provide the Zaggle Propel reward platform to Mahindra First Choice Wheels, and the project is to be executed within one year.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services provides financial technology (fintech) products and services along with prepaid cards and has built a portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software, and a broad touchpoint reach.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 167.3% to Rs 20.29 crore on 64.2% rise in net sales to Rs 302.56 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services fell 2.32% to Rs 556.40 on the BSE.

Dec 27 2024

