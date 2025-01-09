Tata Motors' JLR wholesales volume rises 3% YoY in Q3 FY25

Tata Motors said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (UK) reported 3% increase in wholesale volumes to 104,427 units in Q3 FY25 as compared with 101,043 units in Q3 FY24.

The JLR wholesale volumes increased due to an improvement following supply disruptions in the second quarter of FY25.

Wholesale volumes were higher in North America (up 44% YoY) and Europe (up 6% YoY), and lower in China (down 38% YoY), the UK (down 17% YoY) and Overseas (down 1% YoY) during the period under review.

Wholesale volumes for JLRs three best-selling models for Q3 FY25 were up 22% for Range Rover, up 17% for Range Rover Sport, and up 13% for Defender, compared to Q3 FY24.

Retail sales stood at 106,334 units in the third quarter FY25 (including the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV) were down 3% compared to Q3 FY24 and up 3% compared to Q2 FY25.

The overall mix of the most profitable Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models increased to 70% of total wholesale volumes. In the quarter, demand for Range Rover was particularly strong with wholesale volumes up 48% compared to Q2 FY25, partly due to the resolution of temporary supply chain disruptions, but also up 22% compared to the same quarter a year ago, representing continued strong demand.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks, and buses.

The company reported a 9.97% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,450 crore on a 3.74% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 104,444 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The counter declined 1.87% to Rs 780 on the BSE.

