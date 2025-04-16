Zydus Lifesciences Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Dhani Services Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd and Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 April 2025.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd crashed 7.65% to Rs 816.55 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74937 shares in the past one month.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd tumbled 7.27% to Rs 12.38. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 66.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd lost 5.04% to Rs 61.24. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd shed 4.85% to Rs 1252.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 87191 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12686 shares in the past one month.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd corrected 4.53% to Rs 8470. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1203 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3644 shares in the past one month.

