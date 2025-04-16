Volumes spurt at JBM Auto Ltd counter

JBM Auto Ltd notched up volume of 155.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 47.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.30 lakh shares

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd, NTPC Green Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 April 2025.

JBM Auto Ltd notched up volume of 155.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 47.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.30 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.58% to Rs.691.20. Volumes stood at 2.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd saw volume of 144.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.36 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.18% to Rs.321.95. Volumes stood at 10.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd recorded volume of 1030.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 136.79 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.41% to Rs.177.69. Volumes stood at 275.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Olectra Greentech Ltd saw volume of 33.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.56 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.84% to Rs.1,248.80. Volumes stood at 3.21 lakh shares in the last session.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd registered volume of 380.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 56.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.04% to Rs.106.87. Volumes stood at 48.99 lakh shares in the last session.

