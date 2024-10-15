Zydus partners with ICMR to initiate Phase 2 clinical trials of Desidustat oral tablet for treating sickle cell disease

Zydus Lifesciences has formalized the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to initiate Phase 2 clinical trials of Desidustat in patients with Sickle Cell Disease.

This Phase IIa, double blind, randomized, placebo controlled, parallel, multi-centre, proof-of-concept study, co-funded and co-monitored by INTENT, Indian National Clinical Trial and Education Network, Clinical Studies and Trial Unit, Division of Development Research, ICMR, will evaluate the efficacy and safety of Desidustat oral tablet for treatment of sickle cell disease. Proportion of patients with Hb response (defined as 1 g/dL increase in Hb from baseline) compared to placebo will be measured at week 4 and week 8 as the primary end-point. The trial will also evaluate Key Secondary Endpoints including Mean change in haemoglobin, proportion of patients requiring blood transfusions, proportion of patients experiencing vaso-occlusive crisis and mean change in percentage of HbSS.

