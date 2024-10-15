SpiceJet resolves 23.39 million dispute with Aircastle (Ireland) & Wilmington Trust SP Services (Dublin)

SpiceJet has successfully settled a $23.39 million dispute with Aircastle (Ireland) Designated Activity Company and Wilmington Trust SP Services (Dublin) for an aggregate sum of $5 million, together with agreement in relation to the treatment of certain aircraft engines. Both parties have reached this agreement through amicable negotiations, choosing to resolve the matter outside the courtroom. As part of the settlement, all ongoing litigations and disputes between the parties will be withdrawn at the appropriate forums.

This resolution further strengthens SpiceJet's commitment to restoring financial stability and mitigating legal liabilities.

This settlement follows two other significant financial agreements by SpiceJet in recent weeks. On October 9, the airline successfully resolved a $131.85 million dispute with lessors Horizon Aviation 1 Ltd., Horizon II Aviation 3 Ltd., and Horizon III Aviation 2 Ltd. (under the management of Babcock & Brown Aircraft Management) for $22.5 million. Prior to that, on September 24, the company had settled a dispute with Engine Lease Finance Corporation (ELFC), which initially claimed $16.7 million, for an undisclosed lower amount