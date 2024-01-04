Gold down by Rs 270, silver falls Rs 300, trading at Rs 78,600 per kg

The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 270 during early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,820, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 300 with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,600.

The price of 22-carat gold dipped Rs 250, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 58,500.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,820.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,970, Rs 63,820, and Rs 64,530, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 58,500.





Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday as higher US dollar and bond yields kept a lid on bullion's upside while investors looked out for more jobs data to gauge the Federal Reserve's next steps on monetary policy.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,042.35 per ounce, as of 0200 GMT, after hitting a two-week low in the previous session. In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,650, Rs 58,500, and Rs 59,150, respectively.

US gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $2,049.40 per ounce.

Spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $22.92 per ounce, while platinum slipped 0.4 per cent to $967.37. Palladium fell 0.2 per cent to $1,064.81.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 78,600.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 80,000.



(with inputs from Reuters)