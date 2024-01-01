Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold, silver prices remain stable, yellow metal selling at Rs 63,870/10g

Gold, silver prices remain stable, yellow metal selling at Rs 63,870/10g

The price of 22-carat gold remained flat, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 58,550

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,970, Rs 63,870, and Rs 64,470, respectively | Photo: Bloomberg
BS Web Team New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 8:15 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The price of 24-carat gold was stable during early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,870, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also remained unchanged with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,600.

The price of 22-carat gold remained flat, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 58,550.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,870.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,970, Rs 63,870, and Rs 64,470, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 58,550.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,700, Rs 58,550, and Rs 59,100, respectively. 

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 78,600.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 80,000.

Also Read

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold prices dip Rs 220, silver falls Rs 100, trading at Rs 75,700 per kg

Gold prices increase by Rs 160 to Rs 61,960/kg; silver rate up Rs 500

Gold prices increase by Rs 110 to Rs 61,640/10 gm; silver rate up Rs 700

Gold, silver prices unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 59,020 per 10g

Gold price dips Rs 380 to Rs 63,870, silver falls Rs 1,200 to Rs 78,300

Oil prices to end year 10% lower as demand concerns snap winning streak

Gold price jumps Rs 430 to Rs 64,250, silver climbs Rs 300 to Rs 79,500

Gold rises Rs 110, silver slumps Rs 300, trading at Rs 79,200 per kg

Gold touches 3-week high as dollar eases on US Fed rate cut hopes

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Gold Pricegold silver pricesSilver PricesGold Prices

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story