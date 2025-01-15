Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 92,400

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 79,950 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 92,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 73,290.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 79,950.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 80,010.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,290.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,440.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, and Kolkata at Rs 92,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,900.

US gold prices were subdued on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the consumer price inflation data that could provide more clarity on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory. Gold extended gains on Tuesday after data showed Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 3.3 per cent on an annual basis in December, slightly raising hopes that the Fed would continue on its rate-easing path this year and sending the US dollar lower.

Spot gold eased 0.1 per cent to $2,672.93 per ounce as of 0047 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.3 per cent to $2,689.60.

Spot silver shed 0.4 per cent to $29.78 per ounce and palladium steadied at $938.23. Platinum added 0.3 per cent to $937.66.

(With inputs from Reuters)