Gold rises Rs 10 to Rs 80,080; silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 94,600 per kg

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 80,080 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also jumped by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 94,600.

The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 73,410.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 80,080.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 80,230.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,410.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,560.

Also Read

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, and Kolkata at Rs 94,600.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,02,100.

US gold prices gained on Tuesday, amid uncertainty around the incoming Trump administration's policies and fresh positioning ahead of crucial US data for further cues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $2,671.13 per ounce as of 0101 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.4 per cent to $2,688.40.

Spot silver added 0.2 per cent to $29.67 per ounce and palladium rose 0.3 per cent to $941.26. Platinum dropped 0.1 per cent to $952.78.

(With inputs from Reuters)