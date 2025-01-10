Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gold surges by Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 79,210

The price of 22-carat gold also rose by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,610

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 79,360. Credit: Bloomberg
BS Web Team New Delhi
Jan 10 2025 | 7:21 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold surged by Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 79,210 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 92,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also rose by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,610.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 79,210.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 79,360.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,610.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 72,760.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, and Kolkata at Rs 92,400. 
 
In Mumbai as well, the price of one kilogram of silver stood at Rs 92,400.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,900.
 
US gold prices remained stable on Friday during early Asian hours, poised for their strongest week since mid-November, as investors awaited US jobs data to gauge how aggressively the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates this year.
 
Spot gold was unchanged at $2,670.16 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT. Bullion has gained more than 1 per cent so far this week.
 
Spot silver shed 0.1 per cent to $30.12 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.1 per cent to $957.98 and palladium added nearly 1 per cent to $934.28. All three metals were headed for a weekly gain.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 
First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

