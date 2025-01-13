Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 79,630

The price of 22-carat gold also dropped by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,990

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,140 | File image
BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 7:36 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell by Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 79,630 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 93,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also dropped by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,990.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 79,630.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 79,790.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,990.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,140.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, and Kolkata at Rs 93,400. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,00,900.
 
US gold prices held steady on Monday, caught between uncertainty around the incoming Trump administration's policies boosting safe-haven demand and a strong US employment report that supported the Federal Reserve's caution on future rate cuts.
 
Spot gold held ground at $2,690.49 per ounce, as of 0028 GMT, hovering near the high since Dec. 12 hit on Friday.
 
Spot silver traded flat at $30.38 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.2 per cent to $962.73, while palladium gained 0.1 per cent to $949.12.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 
First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

