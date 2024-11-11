Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 79,350

The price of 22-carat gold also dipped Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,740

Gold
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,740 | (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 7:32 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 79,350 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 93,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also dipped Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,740.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 79,350.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 79,500, while it was Rs 79,350 in Bengaluru and Chennai.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,740.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 72,890 and in Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 72,740.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 93,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,02,900.
 
US gold prices were little changed in early Asia hours on Monday, as market participants awaited comments from Federal Reserve officials and economic data to gauge the US interest rate path.
 
Spot gold was almost flat at $2,683.78 per ounce, as of 0012 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to $2,690.90.
 
Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $31.32 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4 per cent to $972.36 and palladium was up 0.6 per cent at $994.37.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 
First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

