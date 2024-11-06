Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100, yellow metal trading at Rs 80,230

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 80,230 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 95,900.

The price of 22-carat gold witnessed a drop of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 73,540.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 80,230.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 80,380 while Rs 80,230 in Bengaluru and Chennai.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,540.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,690 and in Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 73,690.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 95,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,04,900.

US gold prices were muted on Wednesday, as investors held back from taking big positions until the US election's outcome was known and shifted focus to the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting.

Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $2,738.89 per ounce, as of 0051 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $2,790.15 last Thursday.

Spot silver fell 0.6 per cent to $32.47 per ounce, platinum shed 0.7 per cent to $992.92 and palladium was down 1.6 per cent to $1,058.24

(With inputs from Reuters)